KeyCorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

KeyCorp KEY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KeyCorp missed estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was down $54.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KeyCorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.57
|0.53
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.66
|0.72
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|1.80B
|1.75B
|1.73B
|1.69B
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|1.82B
|1.77B
|1.75B
To track all earnings releases for KeyCorp visit their earnings calendar here..
