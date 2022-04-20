Landstar System: Q1 Earnings Insights

Landstar System LSTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Landstar System beat estimated earnings by 10.96%, reporting an EPS of $3.34 versus an estimate of $3.01.
Revenue was up $683.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Landstar System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.81
|2.49
|2.31
|1.63
|EPS Actual
|2.99
|2.58
|2.40
|2.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.81B
|1.66B
|1.47B
|1.15B
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|1.73B
|1.57B
|1.29B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Landstar System management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $3.22 and $3.32 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Landstar System visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.