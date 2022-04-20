Here's How Much $100 Invested In Innovative Industrial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Innovative Industrial IIPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 42.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.72%. Currently, Innovative Industrial has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion.

Buying $100 In IIPR: If an investor had bought $100 of IIPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $935.46 today based on a price of $164.04 for IIPR at the time of writing.

Innovative Industrial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.