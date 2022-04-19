$100 Invested In Charles Schwab 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.7%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion.
Buying $100 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $100 of SCHW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $556.44 today based on a price of $76.94 for SCHW at the time of writing.
Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.