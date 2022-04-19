PacWest Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

PacWest Banc PACW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PacWest Banc missed estimated earnings by 2.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $23.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PacWest Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|1.03
|0.97
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|1.17
|1.52
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|334.94M
|316.41M
|304.68M
|294.05M
|Revenue Actual
|357.79M
|327.19M
|306.68M
|306.10M
To track all earnings releases for PacWest Banc visit their earnings calendar here..
