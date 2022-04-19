PacWest Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

PacWest Banc PACW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

PacWest Banc missed estimated earnings by 2.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $23.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PacWest Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1 1.03 0.97 0.91 EPS Actual 1.14 1.17 1.52 1.27 Revenue Estimate 334.94M 316.41M 304.68M 294.05M Revenue Actual 357.79M 327.19M 306.68M 306.10M

