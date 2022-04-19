Recap: Marten Transport Q1 Earnings

Marten Transport MRTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marten Transport beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $64.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marten Transport's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.25 0.26 0.20 EPS Actual 0.30 0.26 0.26 0.22 Revenue Estimate 262.42M 237.87M 238.63M 223.77M Revenue Actual 266.88M 251.28M 232.44M 223.05M

