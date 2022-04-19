Recap: Marten Transport Q1 Earnings

Marten Transport MRTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:01 PM.
Earnings
Marten Transport beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $64.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marten Transport's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.25
|0.26
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.26
|0.26
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|262.42M
|237.87M
|238.63M
|223.77M
|Revenue Actual
|266.88M
|251.28M
|232.44M
|223.05M
