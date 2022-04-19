Recap: Silvergate Capital Q1 Earnings

Silvergate Capital SI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:25 AM.

Earnings

Silvergate Capital beat estimated earnings by 79.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $28.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvergate Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.71 0.51 0.52 EPS Actual 0.66 0.88 0.80 0.55 Revenue Estimate 53.47M 48.25M 35.79M 30.57M Revenue Actual 49.26M 51.70M 42.45M 31.11M

To track all earnings releases for Silvergate Capital visit their earnings calendar here.

