Recap: Silvergate Capital Q1 Earnings

Silvergate Capital SI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:25 AM.
Earnings
Silvergate Capital beat estimated earnings by 79.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $28.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silvergate Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.71
|0.51
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.88
|0.80
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|53.47M
|48.25M
|35.79M
|30.57M
|Revenue Actual
|49.26M
|51.70M
|42.45M
|31.11M
