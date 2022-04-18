Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvergate Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.71 0.51 0.52 EPS Actual 0.66 0.88 0.80 0.55 Price Change % 5.7% 7.69% 9.24% 5.72%

Stock Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital were trading at $118.18 as of April 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Silvergate Capital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.