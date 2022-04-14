Recap: Tsakos Energy Navigation Q4 Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation missed estimated earnings by 81.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.11 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was up $7.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.12 -1.25 -0.83 EPS Actual -1.72 -1.49 -0.71 -1.08 Revenue Estimate 84.34M 106.14M 127.82M 127.82M Revenue Actual 131.56M 136.41M 139.01M 131.63M

