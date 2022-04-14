Recap: Tsakos Energy Navigation Q4 Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tsakos Energy Navigation missed estimated earnings by 81.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.11 versus an estimate of $-0.61.
Revenue was up $7.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.12
|-1.25
|-0.83
|EPS Actual
|-1.72
|-1.49
|-0.71
|-1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|84.34M
|106.14M
|127.82M
|127.82M
|Revenue Actual
|131.56M
|136.41M
|139.01M
|131.63M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.