QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Tsakos Energy Navigation Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 4:41 PM | 1 min read

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation missed estimated earnings by 81.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.11 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was up $7.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.12 -1.25 -0.83
EPS Actual -1.72 -1.49 -0.71 -1.08
Revenue Estimate 84.34M 106.14M 127.82M 127.82M
Revenue Actual 131.56M 136.41M 139.01M 131.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings