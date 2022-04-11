$100 Invested In Microchip Technology 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Microchip Technology MCHP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.86%. Currently, Microchip Technology has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion.

Buying $100 In MCHP: If an investor had bought $100 of MCHP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $373.11 today based on a price of $66.60 for MCHP at the time of writing.

Microchip Technology's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

