Applied UV: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied UV AUVI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Earnings
Applied UV missed estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $2.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied UV's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.09
|-0.14
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|2.90M
|2.55M
|1.15M
|1.55M
|Revenue Actual
|3.55M
|1.88M
|2.31M
|1.24M
