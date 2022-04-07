Simulations Plus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Simulations Plus SLP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simulations Plus beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $1.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.05
|0.18
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.01
|0.18
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|11.28M
|8.17M
|14.74M
|12.84M
|Revenue Actual
|12.42M
|9.84M
|12.78M
|13.15M
