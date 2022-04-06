If You Invested $100 In Brookfield Renewable 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Brookfield Renewable BEP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.26%. Currently, Brookfield Renewable has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion.

Buying $100 In BEP: If an investor had bought $100 of BEP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $242.81 today based on a price of $39.54 for BEP at the time of writing.

Brookfield Renewable's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

