Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chesapeake Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Chesapeake Energy CHK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.62%. Currently, Chesapeake Energy has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion.
Buying $1000 In CHK: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,115.04 today based on a price of $88.20 for CHK at the time of writing.
Chesapeake Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
