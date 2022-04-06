QQQ
Recap: Biocept Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read

 

Biocept BIOC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biocept beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biocept's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.06     -0.27
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.14 0.19 0.14
Revenue Estimate 16.07M 17.76M 13.67M 12.32M
Revenue Actual 17.47M 12.05M 17.76M 18.51M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

