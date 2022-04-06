Recap: Biocept Q4 Earnings

Biocept BIOC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biocept beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biocept's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.14
|0.19
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|16.07M
|17.76M
|13.67M
|12.32M
|Revenue Actual
|17.47M
|12.05M
|17.76M
|18.51M
