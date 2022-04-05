Here's How Much $100 Invested In Activision Blizzard 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Activision Blizzard ATVI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.59%. Currently, Activision Blizzard has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion.

Buying $100 In ATVI: If an investor had bought $100 of ATVI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,195.96 today based on a price of $80.38 for ATVI at the time of writing.

Activision Blizzard's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.