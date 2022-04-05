Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Builders FirstSource Stock In The Last 10 Years

Builders FirstSource BLDR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.4%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion.

Buying $100 In BLDR: If an investor had bought $100 of BLDR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,648.42 today based on a price of $62.63 for BLDR at the time of writing.

Builders FirstSource's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.