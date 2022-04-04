QQQ
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 1:44 PM | 1 min read

Vertex Energy VTNR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.06%. Currently, Vertex Energy has a market capitalization of $537.96 million.

Buying $100 In VTNR: If an investor had bought $100 of VTNR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $387.91 today based on a price of $8.35 for VTNR at the time of writing.

Vertex Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

