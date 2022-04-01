QQQ
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 5:03 PM | 1 min read

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.36%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion.

Buying $100 In TMO: If an investor had bought $100 of TMO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,896.53 today based on a price of $592.24 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

