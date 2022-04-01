Milestone Scientific: Q4 Earnings Insights

Milestone Scientific MLSS reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Milestone Scientific beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $634.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Milestone Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|2.39M
|2.66M
|2.46M
|2.21M
|Revenue Actual
|2.11M
|2.43M
|2.92M
|2.21M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.