Milestone Scientific: Q4 Earnings Insights

Milestone Scientific MLSS reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Milestone Scientific beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $634.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Milestone Scientific's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.04 -0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 2.39M 2.66M 2.46M 2.21M Revenue Actual 2.11M 2.43M 2.92M 2.21M

