Recap: Trevena Q4 Earnings

Trevena TRVN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trevena beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $70.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trevena's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|710.00K
|1.37M
|1.72M
|220.00K
|Revenue Actual
|181.00K
|178.00K
|209.00K
|69.00K
