Recap: Trevena Q4 Earnings

Trevena TRVN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trevena beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $70.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trevena's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.07 -0.08 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.09 -0.06 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 710.00K 1.37M 1.72M 220.00K Revenue Actual 181.00K 178.00K 209.00K 69.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.