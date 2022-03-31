QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Trevena Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights
March 31, 2022 2:09 PM | 1 min read

 

Trevena TRVN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trevena beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $70.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trevena's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.07 -0.08 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.09 -0.06 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 710.00K 1.37M 1.72M 220.00K
Revenue Actual 181.00K 178.00K 209.00K 69.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews