Recap: Affimed Q4 Earnings

Affimed AFMD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Affimed missed estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $205.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Affimed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.120
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.19
|0.012
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|9.64M
|7.67M
|9.57M
|18.82M
|Revenue Actual
|10.21M
|11.69M
|14.06M
|11.62M
