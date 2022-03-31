Recap: Affimed Q4 Earnings

Affimed AFMD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Affimed missed estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $205.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Affimed's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.08 -0.120 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.19 0.012 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 9.64M 7.67M 9.57M 18.82M Revenue Actual 10.21M 11.69M 14.06M 11.62M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.