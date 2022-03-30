QQQ
If You Invested $100 In Southwest Airlines 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 30, 2022 4:45 PM | 1 min read

Southwest Airlines LUV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.68%. Currently, Southwest Airlines has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion.

Buying $100 In LUV: If an investor had bought $100 of LUV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $550.42 today based on a price of $45.47 for LUV at the time of writing.

Southwest Airlines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

