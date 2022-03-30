Here's How Much $100 Invested In Microvision 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Microvision MVIS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.18%. Currently, Microvision has a market capitalization of $864.46 million.

Buying $100 In MVIS: If an investor had bought $100 of MVIS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $218.96 today based on a price of $5.25 for MVIS at the time of writing.

Microvision's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.