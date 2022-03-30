Recap: PolarityTE Q4 Earnings

PolarityTE PTE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $2.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PolarityTE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.12
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|810.00K
|3.19M
|3.30M
|2.90M
|Revenue Actual
|1.12M
|2.54M
|4.71M
|3.59M
