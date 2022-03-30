Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.04 0.12 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.11 0.08 0.06 Revenue Estimate 16.20M 17.75M 18.45M 18.50M Revenue Actual 16.41M 16.70M 17.10M 15.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.