Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results.
Earnings
Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|16.20M
|17.75M
|18.45M
|18.50M
|Revenue Actual
|16.41M
|16.70M
|17.10M
|15.15M
