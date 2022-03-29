Recap: Conn's Q4 Earnings

Conn's CONN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Conn's missed estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $34.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conn's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.71
|0.30
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|1.22
|1.55
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|383.17M
|396.74M
|293.77M
|328.69M
|Revenue Actual
|405.46M
|418.38M
|363.70M
|367.79M
