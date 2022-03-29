Recap: Conn's Q4 Earnings

Conn's CONN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conn's missed estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $34.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conn's's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.71 0.30 0.23 EPS Actual 0.60 1.22 1.55 0.91 Revenue Estimate 383.17M 396.74M 293.77M 328.69M Revenue Actual 405.46M 418.38M 363.70M 367.79M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.