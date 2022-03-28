QQQ
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Adobe 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read

Adobe ADBE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion.

Buying $100 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $100 of ADBE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,049.74 today based on a price of $437.30 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

