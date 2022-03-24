Recap: Sigma Labs Q4 Earnings
Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sigma Labs missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $179.70 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 10.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sigma Labs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.18
|-0.09
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|630.00K
|170.00K
|170.00K
|200.00K
|Revenue Actual
|700.24K
|144.15K
|458.14K
|169.54K
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings