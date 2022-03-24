Recap: Sigma Labs Q4 Earnings

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sigma Labs missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $179.70 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 10.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sigma Labs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.18 -0.09 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 630.00K 170.00K 170.00K 200.00K Revenue Actual 700.24K 144.15K 458.14K 169.54K

