If You Invested $100 In World Fuel Servs 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

World Fuel Servs (NYSE:INT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, World Fuel Servs has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion.

Buying $100 In INT: If an investor had bought $100 of INT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $544.62 today based on a price of $26.55 for INT at the time of writing.

World Fuel Servs's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.