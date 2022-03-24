 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In NetApp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.74%. Currently, NetApp has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion.

Buying $100 In NTAP: If an investor had bought $100 of NTAP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.99 today based on a price of $85.48 for NTAP at the time of writing.

NetApp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

