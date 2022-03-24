 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning KB Home Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:05am   Comments
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.24%. Currently, KB Home has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In KBH: If an investor had bought $1000 of KBH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,665.28 today based on a price of $35.14 for KBH at the time of writing.

KB Home's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

