Recap: TD Synnex Q1 Earnings
TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TD Synnex beat estimated earnings by 10.99%, reporting an EPS of $3.03 versus an estimate of $2.73.
Revenue was up $10.53 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.67
|2.07
|1.93
|1.69
|EPS Actual
|2.86
|2.14
|2.09
|1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|14.25B
|5.23B
|4.96B
|4.72B
|Revenue Actual
|15.61B
|5.21B
|5.86B
|4.94B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News