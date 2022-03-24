 Skip to main content

Recap: TD Synnex Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:17am
Recap: TD Synnex Q1 Earnings

 

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TD Synnex beat estimated earnings by 10.99%, reporting an EPS of $3.03 versus an estimate of $2.73.

Revenue was up $10.53 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.67 2.07 1.93 1.69
EPS Actual 2.86 2.14 2.09 1.89
Revenue Estimate 14.25B 5.23B 4.96B 4.72B
Revenue Actual 15.61B 5.21B 5.86B 4.94B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

