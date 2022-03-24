iClick Interactive Asia: Q4 Earnings Insights

iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $2.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iClick Interactive Asia's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.01 0.03 0.007 0.02 Revenue Estimate 86.54M 74.72M 61.34M 74.89M Revenue Actual 86.82M 78.00M 66.56M 78.69M

