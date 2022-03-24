iClick Interactive Asia: Q4 Earnings Insights
iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was down $2.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iClick Interactive Asia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.03
|0.007
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|86.54M
|74.72M
|61.34M
|74.89M
|Revenue Actual
|86.82M
|78.00M
|66.56M
|78.69M
