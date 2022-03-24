 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iClick Interactive Asia: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:05am   Comments
Share:
iClick Interactive Asia: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $2.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iClick Interactive Asia's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02   0.02
EPS Actual 0.01 0.03 0.007 0.02
Revenue Estimate 86.54M 74.72M 61.34M 74.89M
Revenue Actual 86.82M 78.00M 66.56M 78.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ICLK)

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
Earnings Preview: iClick Interactive Asia
How To Attend iClick Interactive Asia Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com