Kingsoft Cloud Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:00am
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $122.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.13 -0.15 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.16 -0.15 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 397.19M 335.16M 291.33M 297.23M
Revenue Actual 374.62M 336.66M 276.80M 294.67M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

