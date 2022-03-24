Kingsoft Cloud Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $122.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|397.19M
|335.16M
|291.33M
|297.23M
|Revenue Actual
|374.62M
|336.66M
|276.80M
|294.67M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News