 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Movado Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Movado Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Movado Group beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $27.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 6.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.01 0.30 -0.08 0.45
EPS Actual 1.36 0.85 0.43 0.84
Revenue Estimate 211.00M 129.00M 111.00M 164.00M
Revenue Actual 217.75M 173.87M 134.80M 178.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MOV)

Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Movado Group
How To Attend Movado Group Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call
4 Stock Ideas For A Valentine's Day Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com