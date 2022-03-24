Movado Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Movado Group beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $27.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 6.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.30 -0.08 0.45 EPS Actual 1.36 0.85 0.43 0.84 Revenue Estimate 211.00M 129.00M 111.00M 164.00M Revenue Actual 217.75M 173.87M 134.80M 178.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.