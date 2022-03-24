Movado Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Movado Group beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $27.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 6.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|0.30
|-0.08
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|0.85
|0.43
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|211.00M
|129.00M
|111.00M
|164.00M
|Revenue Actual
|217.75M
|173.87M
|134.80M
|178.33M
