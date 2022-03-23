 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: iClick Interactive Asia
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: iClick Interactive Asia

iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that iClick Interactive Asia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iClick Interactive Asia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 0.02
EPS Actual 0.01 0.03 0.007 0.02
Price Change % -6.49% 0.4% -4.87% -4.46%

Stock Performance

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia were trading at $1.54 as of March 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 86.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ICLK)

How To Attend iClick Interactive Asia Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began
68 Biggest Movers From Friday
Investors Turn Off iClick Despite Its Strong Potential, as Move to Hong Kong Remains Likely
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings