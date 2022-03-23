$1000 Invested In Koss 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.81%. Currently, Koss has a market capitalization of $90.29 million.

Buying $1,000 In KOSS: If an investor had bought $1,000 of KOSS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,729.86 today based on a price of $9.87 for KOSS at the time of writing.



Koss's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.