Aspira Womens Health: Q4 Earnings Insights
Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aspira Womens Health reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $405.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aspira Womens Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.62M
|1.61M
|1.37M
|1.30M
|Revenue Actual
|1.67M
|1.80M
|1.50M
|1.45M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News