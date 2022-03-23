PagSeguro Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PagSeguro Digital missed estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $193.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PagSeguro Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.22
|0.19
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.20
|0.15
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|479.05M
|430.33M
|361.36M
|378.31M
|Revenue Actual
|531.29M
|446.91M
|315.52M
|386.78M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
