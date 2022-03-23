PagSeguro Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PagSeguro Digital missed estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $193.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PagSeguro Digital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 0.19 0.24 EPS Actual 0.24 0.20 0.15 0.21 Revenue Estimate 479.05M 430.33M 361.36M 378.31M Revenue Actual 531.29M 446.91M 315.52M 386.78M

