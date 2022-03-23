AAR: Q3 Earnings Insights
AAR (NYSE:AIR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AAR beat estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $41.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AAR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.48
|0.45
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.52
|0.47
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|449.75M
|438.39M
|421.74M
|414.62M
|Revenue Actual
|436.60M
|455.10M
|437.60M
|410.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News