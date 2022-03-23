 Skip to main content

AAR: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:48am   Comments
AAR: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

AAR (NYSE:AIR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AAR beat estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $41.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.48 0.45 0.29
EPS Actual 0.53 0.52 0.47 0.37
Revenue Estimate 449.75M 438.39M 421.74M 414.62M
Revenue Actual 436.60M 455.10M 437.60M 410.30M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

