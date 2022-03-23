 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:47am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

 

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34.

Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adobe's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.2 3.01 2.81 2.78
EPS Actual 3.2 3.11 3.03 3.14
Revenue Estimate 4.09B 3.89B 3.73B 3.76B
Revenue Actual 4.11B 3.94B 3.83B 3.90B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Adobe management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.3 and $3.3 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -2.08% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Adobe, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

Adobe Shares Tick Lower Post Q1 Results
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Crude Oil Down 1%
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com