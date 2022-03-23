 Skip to main content

Aptose Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:46am   Comments
Aptose Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aptose Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 58.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 10.0% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

