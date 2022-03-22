If You Invested $100 In HireRight Holdings 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, HireRight Holdings has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion.

Buying $100 In HRT: If an investor had bought $1,000 of HRT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $419.17 today based on a price of $15.10 for HRT at the time of writing.

HireRight Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.