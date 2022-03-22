If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.24%. Currently, Alleghany has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion.

Buying $1,000 In Y: If an investor had bought $1,000 of Y stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,868.15 today based on a price of $843.28 for Y at the time of writing.

Alleghany's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.