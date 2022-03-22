Recap: DarioHealth Q4 Earnings
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
DarioHealth missed estimated earnings by 2.83%, reporting an EPS of $-1.09 versus an estimate of $-1.06.
Revenue was up $3.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.94
|-0.85
|-1.04
|-0.81
|EPS Actual
|-1.18
|-0.99
|-0.92
|-1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|5.77M
|5.11M
|3.96M
|2.08M
|Revenue Actual
|5.63M
|5.26M
|3.60M
|2.08M
