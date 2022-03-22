 Skip to main content

Recap: DarioHealth Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DarioHealth missed estimated earnings by 2.83%, reporting an EPS of $-1.09 versus an estimate of $-1.06.

Revenue was up $3.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.94 -0.85 -1.04 -0.81
EPS Actual -1.18 -0.99 -0.92 -1.06
Revenue Estimate 5.77M 5.11M 3.96M 2.08M
Revenue Actual 5.63M 5.26M 3.60M 2.08M

Posted-In: Earnings News

