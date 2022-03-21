 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caladrius Biosciences Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:08pm   Comments
Share:
Caladrius Biosciences Earnings Preview

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Caladrius Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Caladrius Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caladrius Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.14 -0.08 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.10 -0.19 -0.28
Price Change % -3.42% -1.55% 0.66% -6.81%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences were trading at $0.7371 as of March 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CLBS)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 20-26): Focus On Zogenix FDA Decision, Dermatology Conference Presentations & Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings