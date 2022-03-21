 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In Natera 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 12:09pm   Comments
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.16% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NTRA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.39 shares of Natera at the time with $100. This investment in NTRA would have produced an average annual return of 35.88%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion.

Natera's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Natera you would have approximately $459.00 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

