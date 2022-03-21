$100 Invested In Natera 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.16% on an annualized basis.
Buying $100 In NTRA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.39 shares of Natera at the time with $100. This investment in NTRA would have produced an average annual return of 35.88%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion.
Natera's Share Price Over Last 5 Years
If you had invested $100 in Natera you would have approximately $459.00 today.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
