$100 Invested In HubSpot 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:34am   Comments
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 36.6% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HUBS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.66 shares of HubSpot at the time with $100. This investment in HUBS would have produced an average annual return of 50.25%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion.

HubSpot's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $770.14 today based on a price of $464.16 for HUBS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

BZI-POD

