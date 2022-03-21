 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Adobe's Earnings: A Preview

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Adobe will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34.

Adobe bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adobe's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.2 3.01 2.81 2.78
EPS Actual 3.2 3.11 3.03 3.14
Price Change % -1.67% -3.07% 2.58% -1.89%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe were trading at $453.33 as of March 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
$1000 Invested In Adobe 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Peering Into Adobe Inc's Recent Short Interest
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Expert Ratings For Adobe
Adobe Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings